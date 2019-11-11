Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Raut in Hospital After Chest Pain Complaint as Time Runs Out For Shiv Sena to Stake Claim

Sanjay Raut, who has been speaking to the media daily on his party's stand on the current political situation in Maharashtra, came to the hospital around 3.30 pm.

PTI

November 11, 2019
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Lilavati Hospital here after he complained of chest pain, an official at the hospital said.

Raut, who has been speaking to the media daily on his party's stand on the current political situation in Maharashtra, came to the hospital around 3.30 pm. "Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital after he complained for slight chest pain. He is being treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar," the official said.

"Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today for further tests," he said.

He may be discharged tomorrow, the Rajya Sabha member's brother and Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut said. "Doctors will decide in the evening whether to perform an angiography or not," he said.

Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' has been strongly voicing his party's stand amid the ongoing standoff over government formation in the state.

After the state Assembly polls were declared on October 24, he has been holding media briefings everyday and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP as both the saffron parties have been at loggerheads over sharing the chief minister's post.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
