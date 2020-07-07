Sanjay Raut Rejects Rift in Allies, Plays Down DCP Transfers, Parner 'Poaching' Issues

There were no differences or bickering between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Tuesday.

Media reports are claiming there are tensions between the Sena and NCP over the transfer of 10 police officials in Mumbai, and five Sena councillors at Parner in Ahmednagar district joining the Sharad Pawar-led party last week.

Speaking to reporters, Raut played down both the developments. "There is no lack of coordination and there is no bickering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. There are also no internal differences as the Leader of Opposition (BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis is saying.

"The term internal differences does not exist in the dictionary of the Maha Vikas Aghadi," Raut said, adding MVA leaders sit together and take decisions.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been formed by three major parties in the country. It is not some 'khichdi'. This government will complete its five-year tenure," the Sena leader said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar too expressed confidence in the interview given to him that the government will run for full five years, he said. Raut, the executive editor of the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, interviewed Pawar recently. The interview is yet to be published.

Asked about the transfer of 10 deputy commissioners of Police in Mumbai, a decision later rescinded, he said there was no distrust between the Sena and NCP on the issue.

The NCP's Anil Deshmukh holds the home portfolio. "Such incidents do take place while running a government. This is not the first time that transfers have been stayed," Raut said, denying reports that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was in the dark about the transfers. "The issue has ended at our level," Raut said.

On Parner issue, he said the two parties discussed it. "Some of our councillors joined the NCP in Ajit Dada's (deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar) presence. This does not mean Ajit Dada or other senior (NCP) leaders poached those councillors... But, henceforth, we should speak



to each other before taking such a decision," Raut said.

"Some things happen unintentionally... The issue is small. It was discussed where it should have been discussed. But there is no bickering due to it," he added.