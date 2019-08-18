Sanjay Sinh, Two Former SP MPs Formally Enroll in BJP
Quitting the Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, Sanjay Sinh, along with his wife, joined the ruling BJP on July 31.
File image of Sanjay Singh.
Lucknow: Sanjay Sinh, his wife Amita Sinh and former Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Singh Nagar on Sunday formally enrolled in the BJP in the presence of party's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantradev Singh.
Welcoming the new members into the party-fold,
Swatantradev Singh said the inclusion of these leaders will strengthen the BJP.
Quitting the Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, Sanjay Sinh, along with his wife, joined the ruling BJP on July 31.
He had been in the BJP earlier as well.
"The thought process of the BJP is completely different from other political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah think about the development of the country and betterment of the poor," Swatantradev Singh said.
"It was this thought, which led to the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution - a stain (kalank). This also sent out a strong message," he added.
The UP BJP chief also said the BJP works with a mission.
Former SP Rajya Sabha lawmaker Neeraj Shekhar was also present on the occasion.
Referring to Sanjay Sinh, he said, "His popularity is not confined to UP, but is across the country. His wife Amita had earlier been a minister in the BJP government. Later she left and went here and there. But, this is her comeback. I am confident that this time she will permanently stay in the party."
"Their enrolment to the party will strengthen it," he said.
A member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family, Sanjay Sinh wields considerable influence in Amethi and the neighbouring region, which includes Raibareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain America's Peggy Carter Says Her Story with Steve Rogers Had Fitting End in Avengers Endgame
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More
- Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Returns to Bat After Nasty Blow to the Neck
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March