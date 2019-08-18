Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Sinh, Two Former SP MPs Formally Enroll in BJP

Quitting the Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, Sanjay Sinh, along with his wife, joined the ruling BJP on July 31.

Updated:August 18, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Sanjay Sinh, Two Former SP MPs Formally Enroll in BJP
File image of Sanjay Singh.
Lucknow: Sanjay Sinh, his wife Amita Sinh and former Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Singh Nagar on Sunday formally enrolled in the BJP in the presence of party's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantradev Singh.

Welcoming the new members into the party-fold,

Swatantradev Singh said the inclusion of these leaders will strengthen the BJP.

Quitting the Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, Sanjay Sinh, along with his wife, joined the ruling BJP on July 31.

He had been in the BJP earlier as well.

"The thought process of the BJP is completely different from other political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah think about the development of the country and betterment of the poor," Swatantradev Singh said.

"It was this thought, which led to the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution - a stain (kalank). This also sent out a strong message," he added.

The UP BJP chief also said the BJP works with a mission.

Former SP Rajya Sabha lawmaker Neeraj Shekhar was also present on the occasion.

Referring to Sanjay Sinh, he said, "His popularity is not confined to UP, but is across the country. His wife Amita had earlier been a minister in the BJP government. Later she left and went here and there. But, this is her comeback. I am confident that this time she will permanently stay in the party."

"Their enrolment to the party will strengthen it," he said.

A member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family, Sanjay Sinh wields considerable influence in Amethi and the neighbouring region, which includes Raibareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

