Sankarankovil Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

219. Sankarankovil (शंकरकोविल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sankarankovil is part of 37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,310 eligible electors, of which 1,22,906 were male, 1,30,399 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sankarankovil in 2021 is 1061.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,672 eligible electors, of which 1,14,398 were male, 1,19,269 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,012 eligible electors, of which 95,689 were male, 95,323 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sankarankovil in 2016 was 445. In 2011, there were 366.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajalakshmi M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Anbumani G of DMK by a margin of 14,489 votes which was 8.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Karuppasamy.C of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Umamaheswari.M of DMK by a margin of 10,395 votes which was 7.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 219. Sankarankovil Assembly segment of Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sankarankovil are: Rajalakshmi V M (AIADMK), Raja E (DMK), Annadurai R (AMMK), Subramaniam V (PT), Paneerselvam U (TMMK), Balamurugesan M (BDPA), Prabhu K (MNM), Mahendrakumari P (NTK), Mathankumar K (MIPA), Ganesan A (IND), Karuthapandiyan R (IND), Gururaj P (IND), Muthukkutti S (IND), Valliammal M (IND), Vetrimaran A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.48%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.03%, while it was 75.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 219. Sankarankovil constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

219. Sankarankovil constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Sankarankovil Taluk (Part) Kalingappatti, Subbiahpuram, Chattrappatti, Varaganur, Mukkuttumalai, Ilaiyarasanendal, Puliyankulam, Chittrampatti, Appaneri, Ayyaneri, Nakkalamuthanpatti, Naduvappatti, Maipparai, Sangupatti, Vellakulam, A.Karisalkulam, Kulasekarapperi, Karisattan, Chathrangondan, Kalppakulam, Perunkottur, Alagapuri, Madhurapuri, Kuruvikulam (North), Kurinchakulam, Sundaresapuram, Kulakkattakurichi, Vadakkuppatti, Pitchaithalaivanpatti, Pillayarnatham, Z.Devarkulam, Athipatti, Ramalingapuram, Kuruvikulam (South), Vagaikulam, Naluvasankottai, Sevalkulam, Malaiyankulam, Therkku Sankarankovil, Periyakovilankulam, Ko.Maruthappapuram, Ilandaikulam, Usilangulam, Palankottai, K. Alangulam, Chettikulam, Mahendravadi, Kalappalankulam, Nalanthula, K.Karisalkulam, Sayamalai, Maruthankinaru, Keelaneelidanallur, Melaneelidanallur, Kurukkalpatti, Chinnakovilankulam, Naduvakurichi (Minor), Naduvakurichi (Major), Pattadaikatti, Kulasekaramangalam, Sendamangalam, Vellalankulam, Echanda, Vadakku Panavadali, Narikudi, Achampatti, Vellappaneri, Thadiyampatti, Moovirunthali, Vanniconendal, Devarkulam, Sundankurichi and Mela Ilandaikulam villages. Thiruvenkatam (TP) and Sankarankoil (M). It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Sankarankovil is 898 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sankarankovil is: 9°06’47.9"N 77°35’57.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sankarankovil results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam