Sankarapuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Sankarapuram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Sankarapuram Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sankarapuram seat is part of the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Udhayasuriyan.T of DMK won from this seat beating Mohan P of ADMK by a margin of 14,528 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Mohan.P of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Udhayasuriyan.T of DMK by a margin of 12,198 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Sankarapuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sankarapuram constituency are: Dr. Raja of PMK, T. Udhayasuriyan of DMK, M. Mujibur Rahman of AIMIM, J. Ramesh of IJK, Rajiamma of NTK