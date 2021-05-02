Sankarapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

79. Sankarapuram (शंकरपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sankarapuram is part of 14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,68,535 eligible electors, of which 1,33,774 were male, 1,34,713 female and 48 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sankarapuram in 2021 is 1007.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,770 eligible electors, of which 1,25,615 were male, 1,25,119 female and 36 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,834 eligible electors, of which 1,06,418 were male, 1,02,410 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sankarapuram in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 128.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Udhayasuriyan.T of DMK won in this seat by defeating Mohan P of AIADMK by a margin of 14,528 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mohan.P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Udhayasuriyan.T of DMK by a margin of 12,198 votes which was 7.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 79. Sankarapuram Assembly segment of Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sankarapuram are: Udhayasuriyan T (DMK), Sakthivel S (BSP), Arunkennadi A P (AIPMK), Oviyar Anandh C (LJP), Mujibur Ragiman M (AIMEIM), Ramesh G (IJK), Rajiyama B (NTK), Dr Raja G (PMK), Vimalamary S (AMGRDMK), Arul P (IND), Uthayakumar A (IND), Kubendiran A (IND), Gopinath E (IND), Dhanam K (IND), Babuganesh S (IND), Mannan M P (IND), Mayilamparai Mari A (IND), Rajkumar E (IND), Jayaprakash K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.58%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.09%, while it was 82.04% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 79. Sankarapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 300. In 2011 there were 250 polling stations.

EXTENT:

79. Sankarapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Sankarapuram Taluk (Part) Gudaram, Alannur, Kurmbalur, Moolakkadu, Vazhakuli, Vanjikkuli (P), Sirukkalur (P), Serapattu, Perumanatham (P), Kilakkadu (P), Kalliparai, Vilvathi, Pacheri, Perumbur, Purthirampattu, Mookkanur, Sivapuram, Ulagudaiyambattu, Sittanthangal, Urangani, Poottai, Poottai RF, Arasambattu, Pudupalapattu, Vellarikkadu, Vengodu (P), Keelnilavur, Melnilavur, Aravankadu, Maniyarpalayam (P), Keelathukkuli, Melathukkuli, Innadu (P), Erukkambattu (P), Pannipadi (P), Kallipattu, Kosappadi, Sembarampattu (P), Thyagarajapuram, Soundaravallipalayam, Devapandalam, Agraharapandalam, Kulathur, Varagur, Arasarambattu, Viriyur, Sellakkakuppam, Timmanandal, Arur, Kidangudaiyambattu, Vadasiruvalur, Poykkunam, Karuvelampadi(P), Nochchimedu (P), Mavadipattu, Kariyalur(P), Mozhipattu, Vellimalai, Vezhappadi, Kondiyanatham, Seshasamudram, Nedumanur, Cholampattu, Vadachettiyandal, Ramarajapuram, Manjaputhur, Valaiyampath, Palaiyanur, Kallerikuppam, Keelapattu, Melapattu, Paramanatham, Murarbad, Malliampadi, Kandikkal, Mo. Vannanjur, Arampundi(P), Uppur (P), Erukkambattu, Vandagappadi (P), Thoradipattu(P), Mundiyur, Pottiyam (P), Tirukkanangur, Ponbarapattu, Alathur, Agarakottalam, Anaikkaraikkottalam, Thandalai, Vaniyanthal, Ariyaperumanur, Vannanjur, Somandarkudi, Mohur, Alambalam (Kallakurichi), Sembadakurichi, Naranampattu (P), (Mel) Pacheri, Ezhuthur, Thorangur, Mallapuram and Varam (P) villages. Sankarapuram (TP) Kallakkurichi Taluk (Part) Sellampattu, Karadichittur, Manmalai, Eduthavoinatham, Parigam, Mathur, Palrampattu, Thavadippattu, Madavachcheri, Eruvaipattanam, Kadathur, Padarampallam (I), Thengiyanatham, Thagarai, Paithanthurai, Eliyathur, Thottiyam, Thenchettiyandal, Kallanatham, Timmapuram, Pandiyankuppam, Maravanatham and Vettiperumalagaram villages. Vadakkanandal (TP) and Chinnasalem (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Sankarapuram is 1011 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sankarapuram is: 11°50’04.2"N 78°48’41.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sankarapuram results.

