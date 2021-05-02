Sankari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

87. Sankari (शंकरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sankari is part of 16. Namakkal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,74,234 eligible electors, of which 1,38,507 were male, 1,35,708 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sankari in 2021 is 980.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,56,847 eligible electors, of which 1,30,534 were male, 1,26,288 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,622 eligible electors, of which 1,10,596 were male, 1,04,026 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sankari in 2016 was 90. In 2011, there were 88.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Raja.S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rajeswaran.T.K of INC by a margin of 37,374 votes which was 17.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.57% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vijayalakshmi Palanisamy.P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Veerapandi S.Arumugam of DMK by a margin of 35,079 votes which was 18.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 87. Sankari Assembly segment of Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sankari are: Sundararajan (AIADMK), Km Rajesh (DMK), Sivalingam, C (TMTK), Sengodan, K (MNM), Chellamuthu, A (AMMK), Settu, K (MIPA), Shobana, S (NTK), Ravikumar, P (GPOI), Arokiasami, A (IND), Gunasekaran, M (IND), Gopalakrishnan, S (IND), Sathishkumar, V (IND), Sengoten, R (IND), Durairaj, C (IND), Palaniyappan, M (IND), Bakkiyamani, M (IND), Prabhu, K (IND), Manivel, P (IND), Vijayakumar, P (IND), Viji Alias Vijayan, K (IND), Vengadachalam, T (IND), Jaganathan, I (IND), Jagannathan, M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.06%, while it was 86.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 87. Sankari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 301. In 2011 there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

87. Sankari constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Sankari Taluk Omalur Taluk (Part) Illavampatti, Panikkanur, Idaiyapatti, Pappambadi, Desavilakku and Kurukkapatti villages. Tharamangalam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Sankari is 479 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sankari is: 11°33’38.2"N 77°50’39.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sankari results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam