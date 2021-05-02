Sankrail Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

174. Sankrail (संकरील), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sankrail is part of 25. Howrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,076 eligible electors, of which 1,40,968 were male, 1,36,094 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sankrail in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,44,188 eligible electors, of which 1,27,193 were male, 1,16,992 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,353 eligible electors, of which 1,12,735 were male, 98,619 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sankrail in 2016 was 103. In 2011, there were 72.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sital Kumar Sardar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Samir Malick of CPIM by a margin of 14,757 votes which was 7.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sital Kumar Sardar of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Anirban Hazra of CPIM by a margin of 17,857 votes which was 10.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.21% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 174. Sankrail Assembly segment of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sankrail are: Probhakar Pandit (BJP), Priya Paul (TMC), Samir Malick (CPIM), Tapas Dolui (IND), Bimal Kanti Naskar (IND), Budhen Patra (IND), Suvomay Khelo (IND), Samir Shit (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.06%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.05%, while it was 81.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 391 polling stations in 174. Sankrail constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 293. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

174. Sankrail constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Andul, Banpur-I, Banpur-II, Dakshin Sankrail, Dhulagari, Kandua, Manikpur, Mashila, Nalpur, Raghudebbati, Sankrail, Sarenga GPs of CDB Sankrail and 2. Kolora-I, Kolora-II, Mahiyari-I, Mahiyari-II GPs of CDB Domjur.. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Sankrail is 57 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sankrail is: 22°33’33.5"N 88°11’58.6"E.

