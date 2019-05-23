Santhanuthalapadu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Santhanuthalapadu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MDPP -- -- Korisapati Venkata Rao YSRCP -- -- T. J. R. Sudhakar Babu YRPP -- -- Dasari Subba Rao IND -- -- Usurupati Elia IND -- -- Jagannadham Koti Lingam INC -- -- Vema Srinivasa Rao TDP -- -- Vijay Kumar B. N. IND -- -- Mendem Rambabu IND -- -- Dasari Lakshmi Narayana IND -- -- Swarna Ravindra Babu NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Nannepogu Subba Rao CPI(M) -- -- Anjaiah Jala

107. Santhanuthalapadu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,11,396 voters of which 1,04,580 are male and 1,06,808 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Santhanuthalapadu , recorded a voter turnout of 83.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.15% and in 2009, 72.8% of Santhanuthalapadu 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Audimulapu Suresh of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 1,276 votes which was 0.76% of the total votes polled. Audimulapu Suresh polled a total of 1,67,888 (43.93%) votes.INC's B N Vijay Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9531 (6.57%) votes. B N Vijay Kumar polled 1,45,171 which was 43.93% of the total votes polled.Santhanuthalapadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: संतनूतलपाडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and సంతనూతలపాడు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)