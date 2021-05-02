Santipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

86. Santipur (Shantipur) (शांतिपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Santipur is part of 13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,55,176 eligible electors, of which 1,31,324 were male, 1,23,848 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Santipur in 2021 is 943.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,358 eligible electors, of which 1,17,311 were male, 1,08,040 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,634 eligible electors, of which 99,883 were male, 90,751 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Santipur in 2016 was 257. In 2011, there were 177.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Arindam Bhattacharya of INC won in this seat by defeating Ajoy Dey of TMC by a margin of 19,488 votes which was 9.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ajoy Dey of INC won in this seat defeating Iyar Mallik of RCPIR by a margin of 38,158 votes which was 22.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 86. Santipur Assembly segment of Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Santipur are: Ajoy Dey (TMC), Ritzu Ghosal (INC), Jagannath Sarkar (BJP), Profulla Kumar Roy (BSP), Nadia Chand Biswas (SUCOIC), Sukdeb Biswas (PVM), Sufal Sarkar (JSP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.83%, while it was 89.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 86. Santipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 256. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

86. Santipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Babla, Baganchra, Belgoria-I, Belgoria-II Gayeshpur and Haripur GPs of CDB Santipur and 2. Santipur(M). It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Santipur is 128 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Santipur is: 23°15’42.5"N 88°24’41.8"E.

