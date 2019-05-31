English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Santosh Kumar Gangwar, BJP's Face in Bareilly, Gets Ministry of Labour & Employment
He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh State BJP Working Committee and held the position of General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit in 1996.
New Delhi: Newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar being presented a plant as he takes charge, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: Santosh Kumar Gangwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been given the charge as the Minister of state (Independent Charge) with Ministry of Labour and Employment. He was the Minister of State with independent charge in the same Ministry in the previous government. Gangwar has been Member of Parliament from Bareilly since 1989.
He lost the 15th Lok Sabha elections, in 2009, by a very narrow margin.
Gangwar was elected for the first time to the Lok Sabha in 1989 from Bareilly. He remained undefeated in the constituency till 2009 as a BJP Member of Parliament, which involved six successive terms. He was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Textile till 2016, after which he was sworn in as Minister of State for Finance.
He has held other important portfolios like the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. He was a Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas with additional charge of Parliament Affairs in 13th Lok Sabha. He was Minister of State of Science and Technology with additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs during October and November 1999.
Gangwar is an alumnus od Agra University and the Rohilkhand University in Uttar Pradesh, from where he completed his B Sc and LLB Degrees. He was involved in the establishment of the Urban Cooperative Bank in Bareilly and held the position of its chairman since its beginning 1996.
During Emergency, Gangwar was jailed for anti-government activities. He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh State BJP Working Committee and held the position of General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit in 1996.
In April 2018, Gangwar stirred controversy by saying that one should not make a big deal about rape in a country as large as India. The statement came after two incidents of sexual assault of minors where BJP leaders were implicated.
