Sanwer Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Sanwer Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Sanwer is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Sanwer was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 13 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Sanwer seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Sanwer constituency: Tulsiram Silawat (Bharatiya Janata Party), Vikram Singh - Gehlot (Bahujan Samaj Party), Premchand Guddu (Indian National Congress), Deepak Matholiya (Independent), Devkaran Chouhan (Independent), Nirmal Chouhan (Independent), Premchand (Guddu) Wasiwal (Independent), Mahendra Tickliya (Independent), Rajesh Malviya (Independent), Shravan Devda (Independent), Shailesh Thagele (Janata Party), Subhash Chouhan (Prajatantrik Samadhan Party), Santosh Ratnakar (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.