Saptagram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

193. Saptagram (सप्तग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Saptagram is part of 28. Hooghly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,34,614 eligible electors, of which 1,19,008 were male, 1,15,600 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saptagram in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,14,875 eligible electors, of which 1,10,434 were male, 1,04,437 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,882 eligible electors, of which 97,682 were male, 89,200 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saptagram in 2016 was 327. In 2011, there were 220.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tapan Dasgupta of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dilip Nath of INC by a margin of 18,567 votes which was 10.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tapan Dasgupta of TMC won in this seat defeating Ashutosh Mukhopadhyay of CPIM by a margin of 30,868 votes which was 19.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 193. Saptagram Assembly segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Saptagram are: Tapan Dasgupta (TMC), Debabrata Biswas (BJP), Pabitra Deb (INC), Ajoy Das (IND), Paritosh Karmakar (IND), Bishnu Chowdhuri (IND), Milan Das (IND), Subir Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.95%, while it was 85.56% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 193. Saptagram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

193. Saptagram constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Aknna, Amnan, Goswami Malipara, Harit and Mahanad GPs of CDB Polba Dadpur 2. Mogra-II and Saptagram GPs of CDB Chunchura-Mogra and 3. Bansberia (M). It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Saptagram is 148 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saptagram is: 22°56’46.3"N 88°17’25.4"E.

