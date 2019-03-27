Sarabjit Singh's Sister Dalbir Kaur Wants BJP Ticket from Haryana

Sister of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh, who died in a Lahore hospital after a brutal attack on him in 2013, has sought a BJP ticket for contesting Lok Sabha elections from Haryana, party leaders said on Wednesday.Dalbir Kaur wants to contest from Sirsa, a senior party leader told IANS.Refusing to divulge the details, he said it was for the party leadership to take a call."I have met several BJP leaders, including state President Subhash Barala. If given a chance, I will win the election," Kaur told reporters here.She formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 25, 2016."Even before joining the BJP, I was close to party leaders and campaigned for their leaders in Haryana," Kaur said.Her brother Sarabjit Singh, 49, died after a brutal attack on him by fellow prisoners on April 26 inside Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.He was a resident of Bhikhiwind town in the border district of Tarn Taran in Punjab.He was on death row in Pakistan since 1990 after being convicted by Pakistani courts for bomb blasts in Lahore and Multan, which left 14 persons dead.Elections for the 10 Lok Sabha polls in Haryana are due on May 12.