Saraikella Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Saraikela): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

51. Saraikella (Saraikela) (सरायकेला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Seraikella-Kharsawan (सरायकेला-खरसावां) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Saraikella is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.85%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,36,768 eligible electors, of which 1,71,214 were male, 1,65,548 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Saraikella, there are 9336 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4905 are male, 4430 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1991 voters in the 80+ age category and 6416 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Saraikella Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Ganesh Mahali AJSU -- -- Anant Ram Tudu JVMP -- -- Anil Soren JMM -- -- Champai Soren BSP -- -- Ravindra Oraon APOI -- -- Bishwa Vijay Mardi JD(U) -- -- Satyanarayan Gond

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,89,858 eligible electors, of which 1,49,885 were male, 1,39,972 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,26,773.

Saraikella has an elector sex ratio of 966.91.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Champai Soren of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1115 votes which was 0.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 45.4% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,246 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 38.34% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 51. Saraikella Assembly segment of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. Singhbhum Parliament seat was won by INC's Geeta Kora.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72%, while it was 65.74% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 431 polling stations in 51. Saraikella constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 51. Saraikella constituency comprises of the following areas of Seraikella-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand: Seraikella municipality and Gram Panchayats Govindpur, Pandra, Manik Bazar, Tangrani, Pathanrnara, Jordiha, Gurgudia and Badakakda in Seraikella police station, Rajnagar police station (excluding village 98-Dighi) and Adityapur police station in Seraikella sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Saraikella is: 22.6456 86.0136.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Saraikella results.

