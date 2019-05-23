English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saran Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chhapra): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Saran (सारण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Saran (Chhapra) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.17%. The estimated literacy level of Saran is 65.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajiv Pratap Rudi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 40,948 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Lalu Prasad of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 51,815 votes which was 8.92% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 47.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.82% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Saran was: Rajiv Pratap Rudi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,32,441 men, 7,06,266 women and 33 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Saran Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Saran is: 25.9167 84.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सारण, बिहार (Hindi); সারান, বিহার (Bengali); सारण, बिहार (Marathi); સરન, બિહાર (Gujarati); சாரண், பீகார் (Tamil); సారన్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸರನ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സരൺ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Saran Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
125057
54.03%
Rajiv Pratap Rudy
RJD
83586
36.11%
Chandrika Roy
Nota
7600
3.28%
Nota
BSP
4808
2.08%
Sheojee Ram
IND
3908
1.69%
Shiv Brat Singh
IND
1706
0.74%
Lalu Prasad Yadav
IND
1378
0.60%
Raj Kumar Rai (Yadav)
YKP
742
0.32%
Ishteyaque Ahmad
IND
722
0.31%
Prabhat Kumar Giri
VSP
606
0.26%
Raj Kishore Prasad
PVMP
527
0.23%
Bhisham Kumar Ray
BLND
425
0.18%
Dharamveer Kumar
BINP
412
0.18%
Juned Khan
