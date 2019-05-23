Take the pledge to vote

Saran Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chhapra): Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Saran (सारण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019
20. Saran (Chhapra) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.17%. The estimated literacy level of Saran is 65.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

BJP
Rajiv Pratap Rudy

BJP

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajiv Pratap Rudi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 40,948 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Lalu Prasad of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 51,815 votes which was 8.92% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 47.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.

Saran Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
125057
54.03%
Rajiv Pratap Rudy
RJD
83586
36.11%
Chandrika Roy
Nota
7600
3.28%
Nota
BSP
4808
2.08%
Sheojee Ram
IND
3908
1.69%
Shiv Brat Singh
IND
1706
0.74%
Lalu Prasad Yadav
IND
1378
0.60%
Raj Kumar Rai (Yadav)
YKP
742
0.32%
Ishteyaque Ahmad
IND
722
0.31%
Prabhat Kumar Giri
VSP
606
0.26%
Raj Kishore Prasad
PVMP
527
0.23%
Bhisham Kumar Ray
BLND
425
0.18%
Dharamveer Kumar
BINP
412
0.18%
Juned Khan

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.82% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Saran was: Rajiv Pratap Rudi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,32,441 men, 7,06,266 women and 33 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Saran Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Saran is: 25.9167 84.75

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सारण, बिहार (Hindi); সারান, বিহার (Bengali); सारण, बिहार (Marathi); સરન, બિહાર (Gujarati); சாரண், பீகார் (Tamil); సారన్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸರನ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സരൺ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
