Sarita Singh (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Sarita Singh is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rohtas Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work (MLA). Sarita Singh's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 33 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 7 lakh which includes Rs. 7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 3.4 lakh of which Rs. 0 is self income. Sarita Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohtas Nagar are: Jitender Mahajan (BJP), Vipin Sharma (INC), Sarita Singh (AAP), Trivender (BSP), Manish Kumar (NYP), Sanjeev Kumar (AAPP), Anupam Sharma (IND), Pankaj Gupta (IND), Mukesh Babu Saxena (IND).

