Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Sarkaria Commission Norms on Governors Flouted, Says Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy charged the Centre with violating the democratic principles and the recommendation of the Sarkaria Commission.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sarkaria Commission Norms on Governors Flouted, Says Puducherry CM Narayanasamy
File photo of Puducherry CM V Narayanansamy. (Courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...

Puducherry: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Monday accused the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre with violating the Sarkaria Commission recommendations on the appointment of Governors and Lieutenant Governors.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of his worship at the Manakula Vinayakar temple on te Vinayaka Chaturthi, he said the Sarkaria Commission had laid down that only those who were not political functionaries should be appointed to gubernatorial posts.

But, the appointment of the governors for Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan exposed the alleged political motive of the NDA government as functionaries of the BJP or RSS have been nominated as Governors, he said.

He charged the Centre with violating the democratic principles and the recommendation of the Sarkaria Commission. "These governors would only function as puppets in the hands of the BJP," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram