Sarukhetri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Jakir Hussain Sikdar of INC Leading

46. Sarukhetri (सरुखेत्री), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Barpeta district of Assam. It shares a border with . Sarukhetri is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.03%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,810 eligible electors, of which 1,05,658 were male, 1,00,146 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sarukhetri in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,75,332 eligible electors, of which 92,077 were male, 83,255 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,547 eligible electors, of which 79,606 were male, 69,941 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sarukhetri in 2016 was 318. In 2011, there were 189.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Jakir Hussain Sikdar of INC won in this seat by defeating Chittaranjan Barman of AGP by a margin of 24,247 votes which was 15.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.06% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ali Hossain of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Tara Prasad Das of INC by a margin of 27,622 votes which was 22.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 42.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 46. Sarukhetri Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sarukhetri are: Kalpana Patowary (AGP), Sayed Jeherul Islam (TMC), Jakir Hussain Sikdar (INC), Minakshi Rahman (AIUDF), Ajidul Islam (RPIA), Najrul Islam (JP), Nabab Mezbahul Alam (JDU), Manik Chandra Baro (AJP), Shahjahan Ali (NRMPI), Halima Khatun (SUCIC), Binad Ali (IND), Matiar Rahman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.26%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.68%, while it was 80.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 46. Sarukhetri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 214. In 2011 there were 207 polling stations.

EXTENT:

46. Sarukhetri constituency comprises of the following areas of Barpeta district of Assam: Sarukhetri, Paka and Betbari mouzas in Barpeta thana in Barpeta sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Barpeta.

The total area covered by Sarukhetri is 305 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sarukhetri is: 26°23’07.1"N 91°08’48.5"E.

