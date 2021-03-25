Sarupathar Candidate List: Key Contests in Sarupathar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sarupathar Assembly constituency in Dhansiri district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sarupathar seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Roselina Tirkey of INC won from this seat beating Binod Gowalla of AGP by a margin of 2,927 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Aklius Tirkey of INC won from this this constituency defeating Binod Gowala of AGP by a margin of 32,093 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Sarupathar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sarupathar constituency are: Biswajit Phukan of BJP, Roselina Tirkey of CONG, Raju Phukan of AJP