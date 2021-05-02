Sarupathar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

94. Sarupathar (सरूपथार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Golaghat district of Assam. It shares a border with Nagaland (Dimapur, Wokha Districts). Sarupathar is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,869 eligible electors, of which 1,34,931 were male, 1,31,936 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sarupathar in 2021 is 978.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,26,640 eligible electors, of which 1,17,281 were male, 1,09,359 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,470 eligible electors, of which 1,02,681 were male, 95,789 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sarupathar in 2016 was 560. In 2011, there were 370.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Roselina Tirkey of INC won in this seat by defeating Binod Gowalla of AGP by a margin of 2,927 votes which was 1.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aklius Tirkey of INC won in this seat defeating Binod Gowala of AGP by a margin of 32,093 votes which was 21.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 94. Sarupathar Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sarupathar are: Biswajit Phukan (BJP), Roselina Tirkey (INC), Raju Phukan (AJP), Gopal Gogoi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.19%, while it was 74.43% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 94. Sarupathar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 259. In 2011 there were 234 polling stations.

EXTENT:

94. Sarupathar constituency comprises of the following areas of Golaghat district of Assam: Sarupathar thana; and Morongi mouza in Golaghat thana in Golaghat sub-divijion.. It shares an inter-state border with Golaghat.

The total area covered by Sarupathar is 1135 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sarupathar is: 25°56’37.3"N 93°52’03.4"E.

