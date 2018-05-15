GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sarvagna Nagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' K J George Won

Live election result of 160 Sarvagna Nagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sarvagna Nagar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
Sarvagnanagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 3,34,473 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,69,651 are male, 1,64,730 female and 39 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.07 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%.
Live Status INC K.J George Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC10745162.05%K.J George
BJP5466631.57%M.N. Reddy
JD(S)46912.71%Anwar Sharieff
NOTA23231.34%Nota
AAP18231.05%Prithvi Reddy
IND5640.33%N.D. Solomon Raju
KPJP3110.18%Irshad Ahmed Khan
IND2630.15%Radha Krishna .T
SJP(A)2010.12%Dawn Beena.S
RPS1830.11%Kempurajan
IND1730.10%Mohan.H
AIMEP1630.09%S. Syed Hidayathulla
IND1450.08%Modi Saifulla
DAPP1020.06%Shabbir Shariff
IND990.06%Dr. Meer Layaq Hussain

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 22,853 votes (16.25%) securing 49.53% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 50.24%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 22,608 votes (20.94%) registering 42.14% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 46.56%.

Check the table below for Sarvagnanagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:


(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
