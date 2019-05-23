Sarvepalli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Sarvepalli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME ARPS -- -- M.S.Karimulla PSHP -- -- Jagan Mohan Reddy Kadiyala VCK -- -- Dudala Sudhakar JSP -- -- Sunkara Hemalatha PPOI -- -- Annam Sri Hari BJP -- -- Masthanaiah Pandi IND -- -- Kurapati Vijaya Raju NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Chandra Mohan Reddy Somireddy INC -- -- Poola Chandra Sekhar YSRCP -- -- Kakani Govardhan Reddy

119. Sarvepalli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,30,417 voters of which 1,12,802 are male and 1,17,581 are female and 34 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Sarvepalli, recorded a voter turnout of 82.42%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.1% and in 2009, 79.8% of Sarvepalli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kakani Govardhan Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 5,446 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled. Kakani Govardhan Reddy polled a total of 1,73,459 (47.3%) votes.INC's Adala Prabhakara Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10284 (6.6%) votes. Adala Prabhakara Reddy polled 1,55,930 which was 47.3% of the total votes polled.Sarvepalli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: सर्वेपल्ली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and సర్వేపల్లి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).