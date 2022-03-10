SAS Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Kulwant Singh from AAP leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of SAS Nagar seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sanjeev Vashisht (BJP), Balwinder Kaur (SADASM), Parvinder Singh Baidwan (SAD), Kulwant Singh (AAP), Balbir Singh Sidhu (INC), Shinderpal Singh (PNPA), Maniksha (SAKP), Harsimran Singh (IND), Ravneet Singh Brar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.76%, which is -2.48% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Balbir Singh Sidhu of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest SAS Nagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.53 SAS Nagar (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar) (एस.ए.एस.नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab. SAS Nagar is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 238998 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,295 were male and 1,24,693 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in SAS Nagar in 2022 is: 1,091 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,68,160 eligible electors, of which 1,10,260 were male,99,204 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,023 eligible electors, of which 93,374 were male, 83,649 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in SAS Nagar in 2017 was 502. In 2012, there were 448 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Balbir Singh Sidhu of INC won in this seat defeating Narinder Singh of AAP by a margin of 27,873 which was 19.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Balbir Singh Sidhu of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Balwant Singh Ramoowalia of SAD by a margin of 16,756 votes which was 13.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 53 SAS Nagar Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from SAS Nagar are: Sanjeev Vashisht (BJP), Balwinder Kaur (SADASM), Parvinder Singh Baidwan (SAD), Kulwant Singh (AAP), Balbir Singh Sidhu (INC), Shinderpal Singh (PNPA), Maniksha (SAKP), Harsimran Singh (IND), Ravneet Singh Brar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.24%, while it was 70.46% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

SAS Nagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.53 SAS Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 225. In 2012, there were 188 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.53 SAS Nagar comprises of the following areas of Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab: S.A.S.Nagar (Mohali) Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border SAS Nagar constituency, which are: Dera Bassi, Rajpura, Kharar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Chandigarh.

The total area covered by SAS Nagar is approximately 182 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of SAS Nagar is: 30°39’13.3"N 76°42’47.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest SAS Nagar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.