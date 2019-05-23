English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sasaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sasaram (सासाराम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
34. Sasaram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.22%. The estimated literacy level of Sasaram is 70.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chhedi Paswan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 63,327 votes which was 7.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Meira Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 42,954 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 32.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.72% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.7% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sasaram was: Chhedi Paswan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,59,397 men, 7,48,291 women and 59 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sasaram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sasaram is: 24.951 84.0149
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सासाराम, बिहार (Hindi); সাসারাম, বিহার (Bengali); सासाराम, बिहार (Marathi); સાસારામ, બિહાર (Gujarati); சாசாராம், பீகார் (Tamil); సాసారామ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸಸರಾಮ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സർസാം, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
Chhedi Paswan
BJP
Chhedi Paswan
LEADING
Sasaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Nirmala Devi
LJVM
--
--
Dharmraj Paswan
BMP
--
--
Vidya Jyoti
APOI
--
--
Satya Narayan Ram
IND
--
--
Ashok Baitha
IND
--
--
Ashok Kumar Paswan
INC
--
--
Meira Kumar
BSP
--
--
Manoj Kumar
IND
--
--
Rajanikant Choudhary
IND
--
--
Raghuni Ram Shastri
IND
--
--
Ramekbal Ram
IND
--
--
Satya Narayan Paswan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Chhedi Paswan
