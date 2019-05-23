Sasaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Chhedi Paswan BJP Chhedi Paswan LEADING

34. Sasaram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.22%. The estimated literacy level of Sasaram is 70.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chhedi Paswan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 63,327 votes which was 7.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Meira Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 42,954 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 32.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.72% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.7% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sasaram was: Chhedi Paswan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,59,397 men, 7,48,291 women and 59 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sasaram is: 24.951 84.0149Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सासाराम, बिहार (Hindi); সাসারাম, বিহার (Bengali); सासाराम, बिहार (Marathi); સાસારામ, બિહાર (Gujarati); சாசாராம், பீகார் (Tamil); సాసారామ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸಸರಾಮ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സർസാം, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).