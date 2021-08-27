'Sasikala Not Questioned Yet in Kodanad Heist-Murder Case': TN Police to Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday informed the Madras High Court that expelled AIADMK leader and late J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala, who is a share holder of Kodanad estate, has not been questioned yet in sensational Kodanad heist-murder case.

The high court has refused to stay the further investigation in the Kodanad heist-murder case. Prosecution witness, who happens to be the Joint secretary of AIADMK’s Amma Peravai of Coimbatore district, N Ravi filed a writ petition at the Madras High Court, seeking stay for further investigation as the charge sheet is already filed in the case. However, the court rejected the petition and stated, “Further investigation can happen even after filing the charge sheet in order to find the real faces behind the crime."

The arguments made by the Tamil Nadu police were interesting as it marginally revealed the next phase of the probe. Police argued that there are a lot of conspiracies which needed to be analysed. During the hearing, the police mentioned, “Sasikala, share holder of Kodanad estate has not been questioned yet in the case."

Apart from this, a petition was filed in the Madras High Court on Monday by three accused - Deepu, MS Satheesan, and A Samthosh Samy who are currently undergoing trial at the session court in the Nilgiris - seeking order to allow the defense side to examine the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami, Sasikala, Ilavarasi, Sudhakaran, former district collector and SP of Nilgiris.

“The petition is filed to examine the people who are related to case in some way. It will not be fulfilled until all these people are examined by the defense side," said advocate Vijayan, who is appearing for the accused in the case. “Sasikala and Ilavarasi knew what was inside the Kodanad estate," stated the petition which is yet to be numbered and heard.

While today’s order of the Madras High Court is seen as major setback for Palaniswami, the arguments of Tamil Nadu police divulging the name of Sasikala in the court makes the Kodanad heist-murder case extremely high profile.

