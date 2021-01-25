Sasikala to be Released from Bengaluru Prison on January 27, Confirms Nephew Dhinakaran

V K Sasikala, who was a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, will be released from central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning after serving four-year jail term in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case. Sasikala's release has come just months before Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

If reports are to be believed Sasikala has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore to be released from jail.

Sasikala had became the AIADMK chief after Jayalalithaa died in 2016, but was later expelled from the party.

Currently, she is under treatment for coronavirus at Victoria Hospital. She had contracted Covid-19 on January 20 and was later admitted to the Bowring Hospital. In view of her critical condition, she was shifted to the ICU ward of Victoria Hospital but was moved out of it earlier in the day after virus symptoms reduced, the Victoria Hospital authorities said in a statement.

Confirming the news of Sasikala's release from prison, her nephew T T V Dhinakaran said in a tweet, "According all our expectations… Chinnamma (Sasikala) will be released (from prison) day after tomorrow, 27-01-2021."

Dhinakaran, who is also an independent legislator and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), said his aunt was recuperating from coronavirus and that her discharge from the hospital will be made known later after consulting doctors.

(with inputs from PTI)