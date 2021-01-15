Satabdi Roy Clarifies Stand on Quitting TMC, Says Will Remain in Party after Talks With Abhishek Banerjee

Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, who resigned from the Tarapith Vikash Parishad on Friday and voiced her discontent with the Trinamool Congress, later in the day clarified she will remain in the party and not visit Delhi tomorrow. This statement has put to rest all speculation of her quitting the TMC and joining the BJP ahead of crucial West Bengal assembly elections.

"I held talks with Abhishek Banerjee (TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew) today and he addressed the issues raised by me. I am not going to Delhi tomorrow. I am going to remain with TMC. All those in the party who have problems should raise them. If 10 people in the party raise a problem, then the party should solve it," ANI quoted Roy as saying.

Earlier in the day, Roy hinted she has had problems with the ruling party in Bengal and may take a "decision" on Saturday. The actor-turned-politician in a Facebook post claimed she is not being informed about party events in her constituency, which has caused her "mental pain".

"I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. But I don't get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I attend. I was mentally pained because of this," the post on Satabdi Roy Fans' Club page read. Roy said she has spent more time with the people of her constituency than her own family in the last 10 years and even her enemies cannot discredit her on this account.

"So, this year I am trying to take some decisions so that I can spend the entire time with you. I am grateful to you. You have been supporting me since 2009. Hope you will support me in the coming days too," the post read. "If I take any decision, will let you know on January 16, Saturday at 2 pm," the post added.

The three-time Birbhum MP had said she will inform the public at 2pm on Saturday of any "decision". Her post had created ripples in the TMC, which had promised to reach out to Roy.

On being asked earlier in the day whether she will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during her visit to Delhi, Roy had said, "There are always chances of meeting people you know but there is no such possibility."

Roy had twice resigned from the Tarapith Unnayan Parishad, but her decision was not accepted, sources close to the MP said.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

(with inputs from PTI)