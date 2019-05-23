Satara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Satara Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Abhijit Wamanrao Bichukale IND -- -- Punjabrao Mahadev Patil (Talgaonkar) IND -- -- Shailendra Ramakant Veer IND -- -- Sagar Sharad Bhise VBA -- -- Sahadeo Kerappa Aiwale BRSP -- -- Dilip Shrirang Jagtap NOTA -- -- Nota NCP -- -- Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle SHS -- -- Narendra Annasaheb Patil BSP -- -- Ananda Ramesh Thorawade

45. Satara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.12%. The estimated literacy level of Satara is 84.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3,66,594 votes which was 37.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Udyanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 2,97,515 votes which was 36.42% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 65.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Satara was: Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,83,947 men, 8,36,051 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Satara is: 17.6415 74.3057Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सतारा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); সাতারা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); सातारा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); સટારા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சத்தாரா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); సతారా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಸತಾರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); സതാറ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)