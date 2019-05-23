English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Satara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Satara (सातारा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
45. Satara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.12%. The estimated literacy level of Satara is 84.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3,66,594 votes which was 37.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Satara was: Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,83,947 men, 8,36,051 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Satara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Satara is: 17.6415 74.3057
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सतारा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); সাতারা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); सातारा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); સટારા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சத்தாரா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); సతారా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಸತಾರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); സതാറ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Satara Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Abhijit Wamanrao Bichukale
IND
--
--
Punjabrao Mahadev Patil (Talgaonkar)
IND
--
--
Shailendra Ramakant Veer
IND
--
--
Sagar Sharad Bhise
VBA
--
--
Sahadeo Kerappa Aiwale
BRSP
--
--
Dilip Shrirang Jagtap
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NCP
--
--
Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle
SHS
--
--
Narendra Annasaheb Patil
BSP
--
--
Ananda Ramesh Thorawade
