Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Sharad Pawar’s Rain-Soaked Speech Drowns Turncoat Udayanraje Bhosale, Shivaji Descendant, in Satara

According to the latest trends, NCP candidate Shriniwas Patil, a long-time friend of party chief Sharad Pawar, is leading by a margin of at least 82,000 votes.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sharad Pawar’s Rain-Soaked Speech Drowns Turncoat Udayanraje Bhosale, Shivaji Descendant, in Satara
The photo of Sharad Pawar addressing a rally in heavy rainfall in Satara had gone viral. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: For reasons galore, the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra was a prestige battle between the BJP and the NCP. As early trends suggest, this fight is clearly going in favour of the latter.

Check Maharashtra election results live here.

According to the latest trends, NCP candidate Shriniwas Patil, a long-time friend of party chief Sharad Pawar, is leading by a margin of at least 82,000 votes.

Both parties picked from where they left off in the May general elections and traded bitter and personal attacks during campaigning for the bypoll. Last week, in the final lap of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided Pawar for “not having the courage” to fight the parliamentary bypoll from Satara.

The BJP had fielded its much publicised NCP-turncoat and Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Udayanraje Bhosale from the same seat where the NCP had fielded him in general elections. The bypoll was necessitated after Bhosale jumped ship to the BJP.

Bhosale had joined the BJP in the presence of party bigwigs PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. All three had campaigned for him and repeatedly invoked the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bhosale was only one of dozens of NCP leaders who had switched over to the BJP, but it was his switch that was invoked most often during the campaign season to suggest the political bankruptcy in the NCP.

All that seemingly changed when Sharad Pawar delivered his iconic speech in heavy downpour on the last day of campaigning on October 19.

Even as other leaders were seen trying to shield themselves from rain, the veteran politician continued his address to the crowd. "The rain god has blessed the NCP for the October 21 election. And with the blessings of the rain god, Satara district will create a miracle in Maharashtra,” he told the gathering.

Pawar acknowledged his “mistake” of picking Bhosale as the Satara candidate in May elections. "When one makes a mistake, one should admit it. I made a mistake while selecting candidate for the Lok Sabha poll. I accept this publicly. But I am happy that to correct the mistake, every young and old person in Satara is waiting for October 21," he had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2019 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved.