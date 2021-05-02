Satgachia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

145. Satgachia (सतगछिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Satgachia is part of 21. Diamond harbour Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,70,148 eligible electors, of which 1,36,747 were male, 1,33,388 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Satgachia in 2021 is 975.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,44,474 eligible electors, of which 1,26,080 were male, 1,18,389 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,998 eligible electors, of which 1,13,061 were male, 1,01,937 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Satgachia in 2016 was 62. In 2011, there were 56.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sonali Guha (Bose) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Paramita Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 17,272 votes which was 8.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sonali Guha (Bose) of TMC won in this seat defeating Barun Naskar of CPIM by a margin of 18,110 votes which was 9.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 145. Satgachia Assembly segment of Diamond harbour Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Satgachia are: Goutam Pal (CPIM), Chandan Pal (BJP), Mohan Chandra Naskar (TMC), Sanjay Kumar Sah (BSP), Sk Rabiyal (SUCOIC), Debajyoti Basu (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.41%, while it was 85.35% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 375 polling stations in 145. Satgachia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 300. In 2011 there were 263 polling stations.

Extent:

145. Satgachia constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bishnupur – II and 2. Chak Manik, Burul, Gaja-Poyali, Kamrabad, Naskarpur, Rania and Satgachhia GPs of CDB Budge Budge - II. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Satgachia is 129 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Satgachia is: 22°22’53.4"N 88°13’09.8"E.

