Satish Chandra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Satish Dwivedi is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and handles the education department. He is the sitting BJP MLA from the Itwa Assembly seat in Sidharth Nagar and has once again been fielded from the same constituency. He had won his first Assembly election in 2017, defeating SP’s Mata Prasad Pandey.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Satish Chandra is 43 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Doctorate. He has declared total assests of Rs 3.8 crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.2 crore.

