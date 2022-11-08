Satish Jarkiholi in Soup Over ‘Hindu’ Remark is No Stranger to Controversies: All About Cong Leader

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi, who kicked off a new row after he said the term “Hindu” does not belong to India, is not new to controversies and is known to speak his mind.

The 60-year-old leader had said that the term “Hindu” does not belong to India, as it has Persian roots and said its meaning is actually “horrible.” Speaking at an event held in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, he claimed that people will be ashamed to know the meaning of word.

Jarkiholi remarks has drawn reactions across the political spectrum, with BJP calling it an attempt to provoke the Hindu population, and Congress terming it as “unfortunate.”

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala condemned Jarkiholi’s remarks on behalf of the party. He defended Hinduism saying its a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built India to respect every religion, belief and faith, he said. “The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally,” he said in a tweet.

When Jarkiholi Spent a Night at Graveyard

As excise minister in the Siddaramaiah government in 2014, Jarkiholi had dinner and spent a night at a graveyard in Belagavi city in order to dispel superstition around graveyards. This came while he was pressing for the introduction of a Karnataka anti-superstition Bill by the Congress government, Indian Express reported.

“I want to bust myths that surround graveyards and the fear attached to them, and show that they are peaceful places,” the Congress leader had said.

The sugar baron from Belagavi district in north Karnataka resigned from the Karnataka Cabinet in 2015 over several issues including the failure of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government to move on the anti-superstition Bill.

Jarkiholi’s Wealth & Family

Jarkiholi had earlier said that people like him and Microsoft founder Bill Gates had become wealthy without worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Jarkiholi had declared assets worth over Rs 148 crore from his sugar and allied businesses in 2021.

Satish Jarkiholi is a leader from the Scheduled Tribe Valmiki Nayak community and his three brothers are also in politics across parties. While Satish has landed in fresh controversy, the other brothers also make headlines quite frequent. His brother Ramesh Jarkiholi, 62, is in the BJP and was made to quit as minister over rape allegations in 2021. Balachandra Jarkiholi, 56, is a BJP MLA while Lakhan Jarkiholi, 51, is an Independent member of the Legislative Council.

