Satta Bazaar Predicts Regional Parties Will Leave NDA, UPA Behind as Rs 12,000 Cr Rides on Polls
Gamblers give NDA 185-220 seats, confine UPA to 160-180 seats, even as they feel the BJP-led alliance may still manage to come to power.
An illustration by Mir Suhail.
Ahmedabad: With about Rs 12,000 crore placed in bets, the 2019 Lok Sabha election has a lot in stake, literally, for punters.
Only two rounds of polling are remaining in which the fates of candidates in 118 seats would be decided.
As the general election got underway, the campaign pitch touched surgical strikes, nationalism, welfare schemes (like Congress’ NYAY), Rafale and may end on a fierce poll rhetoric around the Bofors issue.
While gamblers are unsure about any party getting a majority, the battle between the two main opposition parties is likely to be a fierce one.
‘Mahagathabandhan’ (grand alliance) may win a sizeable number of seats and lead to large-scale horse-trading and post-poll alliances. There is a possibility of a hung Parliament, as well.
According to the betting market, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may still manage to come to power.
The betting in the favour of the NDA government is Rs 11, while for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) it is Rs 33.
Punters feel the NDA is likely to get 185-220 seats and the UPA may be confined to 160 to 180 seats.
According to speculators, the NDA is presently attracting a rate of Rs 2, while the Congress is getting a rate of Rs 1.5.
If the bettors are to be believed, the saffron camp may not be able to reap the desired benefits of the ‘surgical strike’ in this election.
Before the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission, speculators had estimated about 250 seats for the BJP.
According to the trend prevailing in betting market, at present, in comparison to the NDA and UPA, the third front or ‘mahagathabandhan’ may grab 225 to 250 seats.
Speculators in cities like Surat, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi believe the ‘mahagathabandhan’ may get a decisive number and fare better than the two main opposition parties.
As far as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah’s home state is concerned, there is bad news in store for the saffron camp.
If speculators are to be believed, the BJP may lose as many as six seats in Gujarat this time.
However, betting markets in Surat, Mumbai and Delhi have different views over this.
According to those in Delhi, the BJP may win 22 seats in Gujarat, while the grand old party would have only four constituencies in its kitty.
Punters in Surat and Mumbai feel 19 candidates of the saffron party may emerge winner in Gujarat, while seven seats would go to the Congress.
The bettors’ arithmetic has predicted loss of two-three seats for the BJP in the Saurashtra region, two in north Gujarat and one in south Gujarat.
In the Saurashtra region, however, the Congress may win Amreli, Surendranagar and Junagarh, while in the north, it may be a record win for the Rahul Gandhi-led party in Banaskantha and Patan. Valasad in the southern part of the state may also go to the Congress.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
