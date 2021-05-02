Sattur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

204. Sattur (सत्तूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sattur is part of 34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.75%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,502 eligible electors, of which 1,22,402 were male, 1,30,071 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sattur in 2021 is 1063.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,931 eligible electors, of which 1,10,827 were male, 1,14,091 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,572 eligible electors, of which 91,694 were male, 93,878 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sattur in 2016 was 712. In 2011, there were 462.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Subramanian,S.G. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Srinivasan,V. of DMK by a margin of 4,427 votes which was 2.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R.B.Uthayakumar of AIADMK won in this seat defeating A.Kadarkarairaj of DMK by a margin of 29,345 votes which was 19.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.32% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 204. Sattur Assembly segment of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 27 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sattur are: Raghuraman, A R R (DMK), Ravichandhran, R K (AIADMK), Angusamy, S (AMPK), Subburaman, P (AIMGRMMK), Palanichamy, P (BDPA), Pandi, K (NTK), Bharathi, M (IJK), Marikannan, G (PT), Rajavarman, M S R (AMMK), Rajkumar, R (MIPA), Jeyaganesh, K (VTVTK), Anthonyraj, A (IND), Karuthapandian, S (IND), Gurusamy, P (IND), Saravanakumar, M (IND), Subramanian, S (IND), Senthur Pandian, R (IND), Chellapandian, P (IND), Dhamodharan, S (IND), Bala Subramanian, R (IND), Balamurugan, K (IND), Prabakaran, J (IND), Maheskumar, M (IND), Manoharan, V (IND), Mariappan, M (IND), Ragu, B (IND), Ramesh, A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.17%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.31%, while it was 82.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 204. Sattur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 217 polling stations.

EXTENT:

204. Sattur constituency comprises of the following areas of Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu: Srivilliputhur Taluk (Part) Kongalapuram village. Sivakasi Taluk (Part) Anuppankulam, Nathikudi, Pernaickenpatti, Vettrilaiyurani, Subramaniyapuram, Sindapalli, Sankaranatham, Salvarpatti, Vijayarengapuram, Kananjampatti, Edirkottai, Kongankulam, Alangulam, Kundayiruppu, Kangaraseval, Vembakottai, Vijayakarisalkulam, Panaiyadippatti, Achchangulam, Surarpatti, Kilanmarinadu, Lakshmipuram and Appanayakkanpatti villages. Thayilpatti (CT) and Alangulam (CT). Rajapalayam Taluk (Part) Keelrajakularaman, Melarajakularaman, Samusigapuram, Ramalingapuram, Varagunaramapuram, Gopalapuram, Kuruchiyarpatti, Sholapuram, Nathampatti, Vadagarai, Tenkarai and Korukkampatti villages. Sattur Taluk (Part) Ammapatti, Mettamalai, Chinnakamanpatti, Vadamalapuram, Padandal, Kathalampatti, Alampatti, Periagollapatti, Chinnagollapatti, Chattrapatti, Sattur, Othaiyal Mettupatti, Banduvarpatti, Surankudi, Othaiyal, Kangarakottai, Sankarapandiyapuram, Thlukkankurichchi, Sevalpatti, Kuganparai, Sippipparai, Servaikaranpatti, Sanankulam, Uthuppatti, E. Ramanathapuram and D. Reddiyapatti villages. Sattur (M) and Elayirampannai (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Virdhunagar.

The total area covered by Sattur is 658 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sattur is: 9°20’49.2"N 77°39’37.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sattur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam