'Satyamev Jayate': Sena’s Sanjay Raut Welcomes SC Order on Maharashtra Floor Test

Mumbai: With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure floor test in the state Assembly on Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said truth cannot be defeated. "Satyamev jayate" (truth shall prevail)," Raut tweeted.

"Satya pareshan ho sakta hai..parajit nahi ho sakta...Jai Hind!!" (truth can get frustrated, but cannot get defeated), the Rajya Sabha member said in another tweet.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday. It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.

The apex court also said that the entire proceedings have to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.