'Satyamev Jayate': Sena’s Sanjay Raut Welcomes SC Order on Maharashtra Floor Test
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File photo: PTI)
Mumbai: With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure floor test in the state Assembly on Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said truth cannot be defeated. "Satyamev jayate" (truth shall prevail)," Raut tweeted.
"Satya pareshan ho sakta hai..parajit nahi ho sakta...Jai Hind!!" (truth can get frustrated, but cannot get defeated), the Rajya Sabha member said in another tweet.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday. It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.
The apex court also said that the entire proceedings have to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet on Maharashtra Turmoil for Customer Complaint, Deletes it Later
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing