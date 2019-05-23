Satyavedu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Satyavedu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VCK -- -- M. Prabhu BJP -- -- Venkataiah. S JP(D) -- -- P. Vivek Kumar IND -- -- Emsurajan IND -- -- Kommalapudi Nagaraju BSP -- -- N. Vijay Kumar TDP -- -- Jadda Rajasekhar IND -- -- Vaddigala Lokesulu IND -- -- B. Babu IND -- -- Vatambeti Yugandhar NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Chandrasekhar Penubala YSRCP -- -- Adimulam Koneti

169. Satyavedu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,02,771 voters of which 99,349 are male and 1,03,405 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Satyavedu , recorded a voter turnout of 86.11%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.13% and in 2009, 79.94% of Satyavedu 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Talari Aditya of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,227 votes which was 2.62% of the total votes polled. Talari Aditya polled a total of 1,61,036 (46.05%) votes.TDP's H Hemalatha won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9691 (6.82%) votes. H Hemalatha polled 1,42,184 which was 46.05% of the total votes polled.Satyavedu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: सत्यवेडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and సత్యవేడు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)