Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Satyendar Jain Gets Delhi Water Department, Environment Goes to Gopal Rai & Rajendra Pal Allotted WCD: Sources

There will be no major changes in other Delhi portfolios, sources indicated.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Satyendar Jain Gets Delhi Water Department, Environment Goes to Gopal Rai & Rajendra Pal Allotted WCD: Sources
File photo: AAP leader Gopal Rai waves at supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain has been allocated the crucial Water Department, held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the party's previous government, sources said on Monday.

Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai has been given the Environment Department, while Rajendra Pal Gautam will handle the Women and Child Development Department, sources told PTI. There will be no major changes in other portfolios, they indicated.

Jain will now take care of the Delhi Jal Board, apart from handling the crucial Public Works Department, Health, Power and Urban Development, which he was in-charge of in the last government.

The Environment Department was being earlier handled by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, while the WCD was under senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram