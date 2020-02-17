Satyendar Jain Gets Delhi Water Department, Environment Goes to Gopal Rai & Rajendra Pal Allotted WCD: Sources
There will be no major changes in other Delhi portfolios, sources indicated.
File photo: AAP leader Gopal Rai waves at supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain has been allocated the crucial Water Department, held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the party's previous government, sources said on Monday.
Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai has been given the Environment Department, while Rajendra Pal Gautam will handle the Women and Child Development Department, sources told PTI. There will be no major changes in other portfolios, they indicated.
Jain will now take care of the Delhi Jal Board, apart from handling the crucial Public Works Department, Health, Power and Urban Development, which he was in-charge of in the last government.
The Environment Department was being earlier handled by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, while the WCD was under senior leader Manish Sisodia.
