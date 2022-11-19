BJP Releases Video of Satyendar Jain Getting Massage in Tihar Jail, AAP Says Docs Advised him Regular Physiotherapy

The Bharatiya Janata Party released an old video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain getting a message inside Tihar jail on Saturday, days after it was reported that the Delhi minister is “receiving VIP treatment" in prison.

Bashing the VIP treatment inside a correctional centre, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla, in a tweet, said that “all rules have been thrown down the drain". AAP’s Manish Sisodia, however, defended Jain and said that doctors had advised him regular physiotherapy.

While talking to the media, Sisodia said: “For the past six months, BJP has conspired against Satyendar Jain and kept him behind the bars. They have stooped to such a level that now they are making a mockery out of someone’s illness. People can be unwell and can be treated. Even the Prime Minister can fall ill and get treatment… but it is only the BJP who can make jokes out of it."

Jail authorities, however, claimed that the video was old and that action has already been taken against jail staffers and the officer concerned. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was enjoying luxurious facilities at Tihar jail.

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP GovtThis is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

BJP leader Amit Malviya, too, bashed the Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal for still keeping Jain in the cabinet. In a tweet, Malviya wrote: “Despite being in jail for last five months, Satyendra Jain continues to be a minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet. He has been provided a masseur, TV, bed, bottled water and all facilities, in gross violation of jail rules. Why would Kejriwal not sack him? What is he scared of?"

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxsena had earlier ordered an inquiry into the matter, post which Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, a DANICS official was suspended.

“He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant inquiry," read a recent order of LG.

As of now, no official has commented on the matter in connection with the video that has surfaced. Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Jain was in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI’s FIR lodged against various suspects including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others.

They were accused by the CBI for allegedly hatching criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

