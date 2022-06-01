'Satyendar Jain Should Be Given Padma Vibhushan': Delhi CM Kejriwal On His Minister in ED Custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Satyendar Jain, who is under ED custody currently in a money laundering case, should be given “Padma Vibhushan” for the work done by him.

“Satyendar Jain is a patriot. Country should be proud of him, he gave Mohalla clinic to Delhi. People from across world have come to see it. He should be given Padma Vibhushan. Let everyone enquire into him, CBI has already cleared him, ED will as well,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case and was sent to ED custody till June 9 on Tuesday.

While CM Kejriwal has been persistently defending his minister since his arrest, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday posted tough questions to him on Jain’s money laundering case.

She asked Kejriwal if it was true that Jain acquired 200 bigha of land using black money. “Is it true that this land was nearby those unauthorised colonies, which were regularized later?” she added.

“Kejriwal ji, is it true that Satyendar Jain himself declared under Income Disclosures 2016 that he indulged in money laundering of Rs 16.39 crores? Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain became the channels for it,” Smriti Irani said.

“Is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax rejected that the true owners of Rs 16.39 crores were neither Ankush Jain nor Vaibhav Jain but Satyendar Jain himself was the owner of this black money?” she added.

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal had defended Jain, saying that “we do not tolerate any corruption and will never do” and added that the case against Jain has no truth and is driven by political reasons.

