ARN EU/04/19/13618
Saudi Arabia Executes 37 Citizens for 'Terrorism'

The executions took place in Riyadh, Mecca and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Saudi Arabia Executes 37 Citizens for 'Terrorism'
File photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Image: Reuters)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed 37 of its citizens who were convicted of "terrorism", the interior ministry said.

The executions took place in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province, a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.
ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

