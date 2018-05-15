GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Saundatti Yellamma Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani Wins

Live election result of 17 Saundatti Yellamma constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Saundatti Yellamma MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saundatti Yellamma Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani Wins
Live election result of 17 Saundatti Yellamma constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Saundatti Yellamma MLA.
Saundatti Yellamma (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,89,556 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,518 are male, 93,644 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.64 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Anand @ Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6248040.65%Anand @ Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani
IND5618936.56%Anand Chopra
INC3001819.53%Vishwas Vasant Vaidya
AIMEP9700.63%Shameer Karimbeg Jamadar
NOTA9600.62%Nota
JD(S)7580.49%Doddagouda Fakirgouda Patil
IND7010.46%Devindrappa Bhimappa Naik
SJP(A)6160.40%Panchanagouda Kallappa Sanagoudra
JD(U)6100.40%Ishwar Channappa Melagiri
NCP4050.26%Angadi Mahesh Gurappa

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,042 votes (12.05%) securing 34.87% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.96%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,577 votes (4.19%) registering 44.21% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Saundatti Yellamma live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You