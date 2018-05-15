Saundatti Yellamma Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani Wins

Live Status BJP Anand @ Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Saundatti Yellamma (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,89,556 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,518 are male, 93,644 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.64 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,042 votes (12.05%) securing 34.87% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.96%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,577 votes (4.19%) registering 44.21% of the votes polled.Check the table below for Saundatti Yellamma live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting