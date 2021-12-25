Savarkar Had No Problem With Beef Consumption, Claims Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that VD Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, never considered cow as “mata" (mother) and had no problem with the consumption of beef. Attacking the BJP, the senior leader said if voted to power again in 2024, the saffron party will change the Constitution and end the reservation system.

“Veer Savarkar in his book has written that the Hindu religion doesn’t have any relation with Hindutva. He also wrote that cow… can’t be our mother and there is no problem in eating cow beef,” the Congress leader said while speaking during the Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Bhopal.

#WATCH | Veer Savarkar in his book has written that the Hindu religion doesn't have any relation with Hindutva. He also wrote that cow… can't be our mother and there is no problem in eating cow beef: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal pic.twitter.com/wYsk4YXmDJ— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

The veteran Congress leader also said that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism.

“Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. If BJP is voted back to power in 2024, they will first change the Constitution and then end reservation," he reportedly said.

The Congress party had launched a countrywide programme ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre, according to a report in NDTV.

