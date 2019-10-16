Savarkar’s Sanskar, 'Shameless' Opposition Dominate PM Modi’s Speech in Maharashtra Rally
PM Modi called the opposition parties 'shameless' for objecting to BJP leaders bringing up the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.
File photo of PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Akola on Wednesday. His comment came a day after the BJP in its Maharashtra election manifesto called for awarding India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.
He said, "It is due to Savarkar's “sanskar” (values) that we put nationalism as the basis for nation-building.”
"The people who are angry at our nullifying article 370, they are the same people who used to abuse and denigrate Veer Savarkar and who denied him a Bharat Ratna till today," Modi further added.
Modi called the opposition parties "shameless", as he attacked them for objecting to BJP leaders bringing up the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.
"Look you are so happy with the nullification of article 370, with Kashmir's full integration into India under the constitution written by Baba Ambedkar,” he said.
“Haven't the sons of this soil laid down their lives to ensure that the valley remains peaceful. I'm proud of Mahrashtra's son who made supreme sacrifice for their motherland," Modi added.
The Prime Minister in his address also said that all relations between 'tainted' leaders in the state and their connections with terror networks are unfolding. He attacked NCP leader Praful Patel for his alleged links with Mumbai’s underworld.
Attempts had been made to discredit probe agencies who were unravelling these links, he added.
On the subject of terror attacks, Modi said that after bomb blasts in the state, the terrorists behind them would flee to enemy countries. "Now relationships between some of the leaders [who allowed the terrorists to run away] and the terrorists is unravelling.”
“Those who did business with the people that painted Maharashtra in its own blood, we are finding out about them,” he added.
The Prime Minister claimed that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had worked towards combating the drought-like conditions in the state.
Akola is considered to have a strong influence of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's founder and grandson of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar. His VBA which was fighting recent Parliamentary polls in Maharashtra in alliance with AIMIM, ended up bagging an impressive 14% of the total votes polled in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Wants to Make it Easier to Manage Data Shared With Third Party Apps
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Idea Are Trolling Each Other on Social Media
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro