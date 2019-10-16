Savarkar’s Sanskar, 'Shameless' Opposition Dominate PM Modi’s Speech in Maharashtra Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Akola on Wednesday. His comment came a day after the BJP in its Maharashtra election manifesto called for awarding India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.

He said, "It is due to Savarkar's “sanskar” (values) that we put nationalism as the basis for nation-building.”

"The people who are angry at our nullifying article 370, they are the same people who used to abuse and denigrate Veer Savarkar and who denied him a Bharat Ratna till today," Modi further added.

Modi called the opposition parties "shameless", as he attacked them for objecting to BJP leaders bringing up the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"Look you are so happy with the nullification of article 370, with Kashmir's full integration into India under the constitution written by Baba Ambedkar,” he said.

“Haven't the sons of this soil laid down their lives to ensure that the valley remains peaceful. I'm proud of Mahrashtra's son who made supreme sacrifice for their motherland," Modi added.

The Prime Minister in his address also said that all relations between 'tainted' leaders in the state and their connections with terror networks are unfolding. He attacked NCP leader Praful Patel for his alleged links with Mumbai’s underworld.

Attempts had been made to discredit probe agencies who were unravelling these links, he added.

On the subject of terror attacks, Modi said that after bomb blasts in the state, the terrorists behind them would flee to enemy countries. "Now relationships between some of the leaders [who allowed the terrorists to run away] and the terrorists is unravelling.”

“Those who did business with the people that painted Maharashtra in its own blood, we are finding out about them,” he added.

The Prime Minister claimed that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had worked towards combating the drought-like conditions in the state.

Akola is considered to have a strong influence of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's founder and grandson of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar. His VBA which was fighting recent Parliamentary polls in Maharashtra in alliance with AIMIM, ended up bagging an impressive 14% of the total votes polled in the state.

