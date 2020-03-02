Save Bharat Mata From Frankenstein's Monster BJP, Shiv Sena Tells RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Implying that the Bharatiya Janata Party is like the 'Frankenstein Monster' a top Shiv Sena leader on Monday urged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to 'save Bharat Mata' from the BJP's rampage.

Penning an open letter to the RSS top brass, Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said the policies of the BJP and other 'alleged Hindutva' groups in opposing Maharashtra Government's proposal to give five per cent quota to backward Muslims in education will backfire on the RSS.

He said that all sections of society are demanding reservations in education-jobs since past six years which were supported by the BJP-Hindutva groups.

"But only after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) made the announcement they are strongly opposing! They are now trying to paint Shiv Sena as 'pro-Muslim' -- ironically, by those who did nothing for the Hindutva and Hindus", said Tiwari in the open letter uploaded on social media sites.

"Please intervene to stop the BJP becoming a Frankenstein, and goes out of your control and goes in reverse destroyer mode... Or who will save Bharat Mata," he implored.

He expressed apprehensions that his frequent letters to the RSS would force it to disown him as a cadre like it did to M. G. Vaidya or R. H. Tupkari in the past, "but this will not change the truth that is being written in history".

