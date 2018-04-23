English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saving The Constitution or Saving the Dynasty? Amit Shah Takes a Dig at Rahul's Rally in Delhi
In a stinging criticism of Congress, Amit Shah said how the very people who “do not trust army, the judiciary, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, EVMs, the RBI are now saying democracy is in danger”.
File image of BJP president Amit Shah. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday termed Congress’s 'Save the Constitution' rally a “farce that seeks to perpetuate the rule of dynasty over the rule of democracy”.
Congress’s rally addresses the apprehensions within the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes against any slacking of strong bail provisions in the Prevention of Dalit Atrocities Act. It addresses any fears of reservation provisions in the Constitution being tinkered with. And issues concerning security concerns of the religious minorities.
In a stinging criticism of Congress, Amit Shah said how the very people who “do not trust army, the judiciary, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, EVMs, the RBI are now saying democracy is in danger”.
Shah said right now impeachment is the buzzword for Congress. He said, “The judiciary, which is trusted by 125 crore Indians, has invited the wrath of the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty in particular."
Last week, Congress with help from six other parties moved the impeachment notice against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Nadu rejected the impeachment notice.
Shah brought to notice how when the country was fighting corruption, Congress began a "tirade" against the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Shah alleged that the "torchbearer of accountability was not spared just because it brought out uncomfortable truths about the Congress and the dynasty".
Shah alleged how Congress has abused provisions in the Constitution and said Article 356 was a prime example.
"Congress's commitment, or lack of it, towards our democracy is also seen in the ways the party has used Article 356 since Independence," said Shah.
Shah highlighted how Jawahar Lal Nehru found it easy to dismiss the EMS Namboodiripad government in Kerala in 1959 using the said Article.
Article 356 deals with the imposition of President’s rule. But governments in the past have used it to dismiss state governments where the party in power is not the same as that ruling at the Centre.
Bringing to notice the imposition of Emergency in the country, Shah said, “The night of June 25, 1975 is unforgettable in the annals of history. That time the entire Constitution was hijacked and held hostage to the whims and fancies of one leader."
Also Watch
Congress’s rally addresses the apprehensions within the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes against any slacking of strong bail provisions in the Prevention of Dalit Atrocities Act. It addresses any fears of reservation provisions in the Constitution being tinkered with. And issues concerning security concerns of the religious minorities.
In a stinging criticism of Congress, Amit Shah said how the very people who “do not trust army, the judiciary, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, EVMs, the RBI are now saying democracy is in danger”.
Shah said right now impeachment is the buzzword for Congress. He said, “The judiciary, which is trusted by 125 crore Indians, has invited the wrath of the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty in particular."
Last week, Congress with help from six other parties moved the impeachment notice against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Nadu rejected the impeachment notice.
Shah brought to notice how when the country was fighting corruption, Congress began a "tirade" against the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Shah alleged that the "torchbearer of accountability was not spared just because it brought out uncomfortable truths about the Congress and the dynasty".
Shah alleged how Congress has abused provisions in the Constitution and said Article 356 was a prime example.
"Congress's commitment, or lack of it, towards our democracy is also seen in the ways the party has used Article 356 since Independence," said Shah.
Shah highlighted how Jawahar Lal Nehru found it easy to dismiss the EMS Namboodiripad government in Kerala in 1959 using the said Article.
Article 356 deals with the imposition of President’s rule. But governments in the past have used it to dismiss state governments where the party in power is not the same as that ruling at the Centre.
Bringing to notice the imposition of Emergency in the country, Shah said, “The night of June 25, 1975 is unforgettable in the annals of history. That time the entire Constitution was hijacked and held hostage to the whims and fancies of one leader."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes