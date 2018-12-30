English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Savitri Bai Phule Denies Joining SP After Meet With Akhilesh, Firm On Defeating BJP in 2019 Polls
The meeting created ripples in political circles and it was speculated that Phule will be the joint candidate of SP and BSP if an alliance between two major political parties is sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
File Photo of Savitri Bai Phule.
Lucknow: Amid speculations of Savitri Bai Phule joining the Samajwadi Party, a day after she met party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, the sitting Bahraich MP on Sunday denied the reports and said her meeting was to discuss ways to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
While speaking to News18 over phone, Phule said, “The speculations about me joining Samajwadi Party are completely false. There were discussions (with Akhilesh Yadav) on how to defeat BJP at any cost.
“We want that alliance (SP-BSP) to take place and BJP should be defeated. However, I am not joining Samajwadi Party,” she said.
The meeting created ripples in political circles and it was speculated that Phule will be the joint candidate of SP and BSP if an alliance between Uttar Pradesh’s two major political parties is sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier in the day, Yadav admitted at a press conference in Lucknow that he met Phule, but denied to comment on speculations over the candidature of the rebel BJP MP in the Lok Sabha elections as a probable Mahagathbandhan candidate. “She had met me and told me about her problems, her issues were genuine,” Yadav had said.
Phule had resigned from the BJP earlier this month, criticising the party for “trying to create divisions in the society”.
Recently, while holding her first rally after quitting the BJP, Phule had launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, saying it should focus on marginalised sections and not on temple politics.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While speaking to News18 over phone, Phule said, “The speculations about me joining Samajwadi Party are completely false. There were discussions (with Akhilesh Yadav) on how to defeat BJP at any cost.
“We want that alliance (SP-BSP) to take place and BJP should be defeated. However, I am not joining Samajwadi Party,” she said.
The meeting created ripples in political circles and it was speculated that Phule will be the joint candidate of SP and BSP if an alliance between Uttar Pradesh’s two major political parties is sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier in the day, Yadav admitted at a press conference in Lucknow that he met Phule, but denied to comment on speculations over the candidature of the rebel BJP MP in the Lok Sabha elections as a probable Mahagathbandhan candidate. “She had met me and told me about her problems, her issues were genuine,” Yadav had said.
Phule had resigned from the BJP earlier this month, criticising the party for “trying to create divisions in the society”.
Recently, while holding her first rally after quitting the BJP, Phule had launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, saying it should focus on marginalised sections and not on temple politics.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results