Sawaijpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM.

Live election results updates of Sawaijpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Manoj Kumar (IND), Raj Prakash Singh (IND), Ramveer (IND), Lal Bahadur Singh (IND), Suraj Prakash (IND), Padamrag Singh Yadav (SP), Madhavendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Rajvardhan Singh (INC), Dr. Rahul Tiwari (BSP), Ramesh (BSS), Ritoo (BSCP), Vedram (JAP), Gyanesh Kumar (ASPKR), Anupam Pratap Singh (IND), Umesh Chandra Pathak (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.41%, which is 1.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kunvar Madhvendra Pratap of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sawaijpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.154 Sawaijpur (Sawayazpur) (सवाईजपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Sawaijpur is part of Hardoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 405505 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,18,333 were male and 1,87,154 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sawaijpur in 2019 was: 857 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,65,347 eligible electors, of which 2,13,239 were male,1,71,475 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,41,209 eligible electors, of which 1,93,253 were male, 1,47,953 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sawaijpur in 2017 was 678. In 2012, there were 424 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kunvar Madhvendra Pratap of BJP won in this seat defeating Padamrag Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 26,970 which was 11.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajani Tiwari of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Padamarag Singh Yadav of JaKP by a margin of 4,519 votes which was 2.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 23.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 154 Sawaijpur Assembly segment of the 31. Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sawaijpur are: Manoj Kumar (IND), Raj Prakash Singh (IND), Ramveer (IND), Lal Bahadur Singh (IND), Suraj Prakash (IND), Padamrag Singh Yadav (SP), Madhavendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Rajvardhan Singh (INC), Dr. Rahul Tiwari (BSP), Ramesh (BSS), Ritoo (BSCP), Vedram (JAP), Gyanesh Kumar (ASPKR), Anupam Pratap Singh (IND), Umesh Chandra Pathak (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.41%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.27%, while it was 61.72% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Sawaijpur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.154 Sawaijpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 412. In 2012, there were 384 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.154 Sawaijpur comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Sawaijpur Tehsil.

A total of ten Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sawaijpur constituency, which are: Shahabad, Hardoi, Sandi, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Kannauj, Chhibramau, Bhojpur, Farrukhabad, Jalalabad, Dadraul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sawaijpur is approximately 959 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sawaijpur is: 27°15’55.1"N 79°48’52.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sawaijpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.