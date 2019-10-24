Sawantwadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सावंतवाडी): Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar of Shiv Sena Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

270. Sawantwadi (सावंतवाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and is part of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.53%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.56%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,24,934 eligible electors, of which 1,13,973 were male, 1,10,961 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 562 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sawantwadi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 3430 46.18% Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar LEADING IND 3199 43.07% Rajan Krishna Teli NOTA 184 2.48% Nota MNS 164 2.21% Prakash Gopal Redkar NCP 161 2.17% Baban Salgaonkar IND 100 1.35% Ajinkya Gawade BMKP 96 1.29% Dadu Alias Raju Ganesh Kadam VBA 59 0.79% Satyawan Uttam Jadhav BMHP 19 0.26% Yashvant Alias Sunil Vasant Pednekar BSP 16 0.22% Sudhakar Mangaonkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,20,928 eligible electors, of which 1,11,316 were male, 1,09,612 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 562 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,02,926.

Sawantwadi has an elector sex ratio of 973.57.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41192 votes which was 28.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.6% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18418 votes which was 14.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.27% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 270. Sawantwadi Assembly segment of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.04%, while it was 64.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.04%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 270. Sawantwadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 307.

Extent: 270. Sawantwadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra: Vengurla Tehsil, Sawantwadi Tehsil, Dodamarg Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sawantwadi is: 15.8335 73.7155.

