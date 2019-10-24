Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Sawantwadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सावंतवाडी): Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar of Shiv Sena Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sawantwadi (सावंतवाडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Sawantwadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सावंतवाडी): Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar of Shiv Sena Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sawantwadi (सावंतवाडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

270. Sawantwadi (सावंतवाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and is part of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.53%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.56%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,24,934 eligible electors, of which 1,13,973 were male, 1,10,961 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 562 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sawantwadi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
3430
46.18%
Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar
IND
3199
43.07%
Rajan Krishna Teli
NOTA
184
2.48%
Nota
MNS
164
2.21%
Prakash Gopal Redkar
NCP
161
2.17%
Baban Salgaonkar
IND
100
1.35%
Ajinkya Gawade
BMKP
96
1.29%
Dadu Alias Raju Ganesh Kadam
VBA
59
0.79%
Satyawan Uttam Jadhav
BMHP
19
0.26%
Yashvant Alias Sunil Vasant Pednekar
BSP
16
0.22%
Sudhakar Mangaonkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,20,928 eligible electors, of which 1,11,316 were male, 1,09,612 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 562 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,02,926.

Sawantwadi has an elector sex ratio of 973.57.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41192 votes which was 28.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.6% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 18418 votes which was 14.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.27% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 270. Sawantwadi Assembly segment of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.04%, while it was 64.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.04%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 270. Sawantwadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 307.

Extent: 270. Sawantwadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra: Vengurla Tehsil, Sawantwadi Tehsil, Dodamarg Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sawantwadi is: 15.8335 73.7155.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sawantwadi results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram