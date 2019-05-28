Take the pledge to vote

SBI Recruitment 2019: Application Form for Specialist Officers Available at sbi.co.in; Last Date is June 2

Applicant can access and fill the application form at sbi.co.in (https://www.sbi.co.in/) at career section.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
SBI Recruitment 2019: Application Form for Specialist Officers Available at sbi.co.in; Last Date is June 2
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for appointing as many as 19 Specialist Cadre Officer for its several departments. In the official notification of SBI Recruitment 2019 for Specialist Officers, the profile-department wise number of vacancies are- General Manager in Strategy, Architecture & Planning (1)-Deputy General Manager in Asset Liability Management and Enterprise & Technology Architecture (1 each)- Assistant General Manager in Enterprise & Technology Architecture (1), Chief Manager in Infrastructure Architect and Application Architect (1 each), Chief Manager in Business Architect (2), Manager in Security Architect (1), Manager in Technology Architect and Application Architect (2 each), Senior Consultant Analyst (1), Data Translator (2), Data Architect (2), Data Trainer (1).


SBI Recruitment 2019: Specialist Officers Application Form

The 2019 SBI Specialist Officers application form is available completely in online mode. Applicant can access and fill the application form at sbi.co.in (https://www.sbi.co.in/) at career section. Below are given steps for filling application form-

1- Register and keep your registration number and password carefully

2- Login with your registered account and provide your educational details, personal details, brief resume, experience timeline, etc

3- Choose your desired 2019 SBI Recruitment post

4- Upload the required documents

5- Pay the application fee Rs 125 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates or Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates

6- Submit the form online, no hardcopy of the same has to be send at SBI offices

7- Check your email for confirmation of application form submission
8- Take a printout of submitted application form

The last date for applying SBI’s Specialist Officers posts is June 2.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Personal Interview will be conducted for candidates shortlisted on the basis of their credential given in application form. Then, the SBI Committee formulated merit list having candidates ranked in order of their marks will be used for selecting final candidates. Call letter for participating in the SBI Specialist Officers Interview will be received to applicants through email.




