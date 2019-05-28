English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Recruitment 2019: Application Form for Specialist Officers Available at sbi.co.in; Last Date is June 2
Applicant can access and fill the application form at sbi.co.in (https://www.sbi.co.in/) at career section.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
SBI Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for appointing as many as 19 Specialist Cadre Officer for its several departments. In the official notification of SBI Recruitment 2019 for Specialist Officers, the profile-department wise number of vacancies are- General Manager in Strategy, Architecture & Planning (1)-Deputy General Manager in Asset Liability Management and Enterprise & Technology Architecture (1 each)- Assistant General Manager in Enterprise & Technology Architecture (1), Chief Manager in Infrastructure Architect and Application Architect (1 each), Chief Manager in Business Architect (2), Manager in Security Architect (1), Manager in Technology Architect and Application Architect (2 each), Senior Consultant Analyst (1), Data Translator (2), Data Architect (2), Data Trainer (1).
SBI Recruitment 2019: Specialist Officers Application Form
The 2019 SBI Specialist Officers application form is available completely in online mode. Applicant can access and fill the application form at sbi.co.in (https://www.sbi.co.in/) at career section. Below are given steps for filling application form-
1- Register and keep your registration number and password carefully
2- Login with your registered account and provide your educational details, personal details, brief resume, experience timeline, etc
3- Choose your desired 2019 SBI Recruitment post
4- Upload the required documents
5- Pay the application fee Rs 125 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates or Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates
6- Submit the form online, no hardcopy of the same has to be send at SBI offices
7- Check your email for confirmation of application form submission
8- Take a printout of submitted application form
The last date for applying SBI’s Specialist Officers posts is June 2.
SBI Recruitment 2019: Selection Process
Personal Interview will be conducted for candidates shortlisted on the basis of their credential given in application form. Then, the SBI Committee formulated merit list having candidates ranked in order of their marks will be used for selecting final candidates. Call letter for participating in the SBI Specialist Officers Interview will be received to applicants through email.
SBI Recruitment 2019: Specialist Officers Application Form
The 2019 SBI Specialist Officers application form is available completely in online mode. Applicant can access and fill the application form at sbi.co.in (https://www.sbi.co.in/) at career section. Below are given steps for filling application form-
1- Register and keep your registration number and password carefully
2- Login with your registered account and provide your educational details, personal details, brief resume, experience timeline, etc
3- Choose your desired 2019 SBI Recruitment post
4- Upload the required documents
5- Pay the application fee Rs 125 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates or Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates
6- Submit the form online, no hardcopy of the same has to be send at SBI offices
7- Check your email for confirmation of application form submission
8- Take a printout of submitted application form
The last date for applying SBI’s Specialist Officers posts is June 2.
SBI Recruitment 2019: Selection Process
Personal Interview will be conducted for candidates shortlisted on the basis of their credential given in application form. Then, the SBI Committee formulated merit list having candidates ranked in order of their marks will be used for selecting final candidates. Call letter for participating in the SBI Specialist Officers Interview will be received to applicants through email.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results